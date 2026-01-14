Left Menu

Cultural Erosion: Damaged Legacy at Manikarnika Ghat

A private trust linked to the former Holkar rulers of Indore has condemned the damaging of statues of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat. Alleging negligence in redevelopment efforts, the trust plans legal action and urges an investigation. The site holds historical significance from renovations by the queen in 1791.

The Khasgi Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charities Trust in Indore has condemned the vandalism of historical statues of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

A statement from the trust revealed that redevelopment efforts led by local authorities damaged the sacred site without due notice or regard for its historical importance.

The trust is pursuing legal action and calls for a full investigation into the incident, aligning with initiatives to support mindful development, which they believe serves worshippers better.

(With inputs from agencies.)

