Cultural Erosion: Damaged Legacy at Manikarnika Ghat

The Khasgi Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charities Trust in Indore has condemned the vandalism of historical statues of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

A statement from the trust revealed that redevelopment efforts led by local authorities damaged the sacred site without due notice or regard for its historical importance.

The trust is pursuing legal action and calls for a full investigation into the incident, aligning with initiatives to support mindful development, which they believe serves worshippers better.

(With inputs from agencies.)