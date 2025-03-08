Pioneering Elephant Sanctuary Transforms Bankura District

The West Bengal government has embarked on a groundbreaking project by setting up an elephant sanctuary in the forested stretch of Bankura district, marking the first such endeavor in eastern India. The sanctuary, which houses 68 elephants, serves as a model for wildlife conservation in the region.

According to Chief Conservator of Forest of Central Circle S Kulandaivel, the department has been active in an extensive plantation drive and has improved water resources within the sanctuary to provide an ideal habitat for the elephants, ensuring they remain away from human contact. This approach aims to reduce human-wildlife conflicts significantly.

The Barjora Model, named after the 35 sq km Barjora forest stretch, has already proven successful by achieving a zero-incident rate for elephant attacks since its establishment. This area previously experienced regular incursions from wild elephants in search of food from neighboring forests.

