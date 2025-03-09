India Celebrates 58th Tiger Reserve Milestone

In a significant boost to conservation efforts, India has inaugurated its 58th tiger reserve, Madhav Tiger Reserve, located in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed enthusiasm over this development, describing it as 'amazing news for wildlife lovers' and a testament to the nation's wildlife diversity.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also celebrated the achievement, emphasizing India's leadership in wildlife protection and sustainability efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)