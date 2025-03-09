Left Menu

India Celebrates 58th Tiger Reserve Milestone

India has added its 58th tiger reserve with the new Madhav Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the achievement, highlighting the country's rich wildlife diversity and commitment to animal protection and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:48 IST
In a significant boost to conservation efforts, India has inaugurated its 58th tiger reserve, Madhav Tiger Reserve, located in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed enthusiasm over this development, describing it as 'amazing news for wildlife lovers' and a testament to the nation's wildlife diversity.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also celebrated the achievement, emphasizing India's leadership in wildlife protection and sustainability efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

