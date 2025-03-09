Revamping Hirakud: A New Spillway Project Set to Boost Flood Management

The Odisha government is poised to commence construction of an additional spillway at the Hirakud Dam, aimed at substantially enhancing the reservoir's flood water discharge capacity. This development comes after a comprehensive site visit conducted by a nine-member team of experts from the World Bank and the Central Water Commission.

The team assessed various critical components, including the left and right dykes, power channel, and existing gates, gathering data for the proposed project. Chief Engineer Sushil Kumar Behera noted that the tender process would soon be initiated after receiving administrative approval, anticipating a project cost of approximately Rs 884 crore.

The planned spillway, measuring 91 meters and equipped with five sluice gates, will significantly raise the dam's discharge capability from the current 15 lakh cusecs to 25 lakh cusecs. This initiative comes in response to recommendations from the CWC, considering factors such as climate change and increasing flood risks.

