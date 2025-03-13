Left Menu

Peruvian Farmer Takes on German Giant in Groundbreaking Climate Litigation

Saul Luciano Lliuya, a Peruvian farmer, is suing German energy company RWE for its role in climate change affecting the Andean glaciers. He claims their emissions are responsible for rising flood risks near his hometown. This landmark case could set a precedent for holding corporations accountable for climate impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:04 IST
Peruvian Farmer Takes on German Giant in Groundbreaking Climate Litigation
farmer

In a landmark climate case that has the potential to reshape environmental litigation, Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya is taking on German energy giant RWE in court. The legal battle, set to begin Monday at the Higher Regional Court of Hamm, seeks to hold the company accountable for its greenhouse gas emissions, arguing they've contributed to the melting Andean glaciers.

Lliuya's lawsuit, which demands around 21,000 euros from RWE, claims that their portion of historical emissions has exacerbated flooding risks threatening his home near Huaraz, Peru. Despite initial dismissal from a lower court, the case was admitted in 2017 by the Hamm court, paving the way for expert evaluations.

If successful, the case could set a precedent in climate litigation, holding major emitters responsible for their contributions to global warming. RWE contends that it cannot be solely blamed for climate change, as it continues reducing its emissions with plans to phase out lignite power plants by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025