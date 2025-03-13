Peruvian Farmer Takes on German Giant in Groundbreaking Climate Litigation

In a landmark climate case that has the potential to reshape environmental litigation, Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya is taking on German energy giant RWE in court. The legal battle, set to begin Monday at the Higher Regional Court of Hamm, seeks to hold the company accountable for its greenhouse gas emissions, arguing they've contributed to the melting Andean glaciers.

Lliuya's lawsuit, which demands around 21,000 euros from RWE, claims that their portion of historical emissions has exacerbated flooding risks threatening his home near Huaraz, Peru. Despite initial dismissal from a lower court, the case was admitted in 2017 by the Hamm court, paving the way for expert evaluations.

If successful, the case could set a precedent in climate litigation, holding major emitters responsible for their contributions to global warming. RWE contends that it cannot be solely blamed for climate change, as it continues reducing its emissions with plans to phase out lignite power plants by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)