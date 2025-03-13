Naples Shaken by Historic Quake: Assessing the Risk of the Phlegrean Fields
Naples experienced a 4.4-magnitude quake, the strongest recorded in the Phlegrean Fields. The quake caused minor damage and injuries, leading to building inspections. Authorities are on alert due to increased seismic activity, calling for readiness plans to mitigate future risks.
- Country:
- Italy
The southern Italian city of Naples faced a 4.4-magnitude earthquake early Thursday, leading to minor injuries and structural damage, including the collapse of a ceiling that sent several people to the hospital.
The quake, the strongest in recorded history around the Phlegrean Fields, matched a similar one from last May, raising concerns among residents and authorities. It struck offshore near Pozzuoli, prompting building inspections and temporary closures.
With increased seismic activity reported in recent weeks, experts warn of potential eruptions or stronger quakes. Authorities emphasize the need for preparedness, particularly as the surface area has risen since 2006, heightening the risk for the nearly 500,000 residents in the danger zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
