ISRO's SpaDeX Satellites Set Stage for Future Space Missions

ISRO successfully de-docked the SpaDeX satellites, paving the way for future missions like moon exploration, human spaceflight, and India's space station. Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the effort, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's support. The operation, monitored from ground stations, demonstrates ISRO's capabilities in docking and undocking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 08:45 IST
ISRO's SpaDeX Satellites Set Stage for Future Space Missions
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully de-docking the SpaDeX satellites, a crucial step in paving the way for ambitious future space missions. These missions include lunar exploration, human spaceflight, and the development of India's own space station.

The announcement came from the Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences and Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, who shared the news on the social media platform 'X.' Singh credited the continuous patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping the spirits of the team high and congratulated ISRO on its accomplishment.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan also acknowledged the team's impressive work in achieving this success. The SpaDeX mission, launched on December 30 last year, involved placing two satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, into orbit to demonstrate docking experiments. The complex de-docking operation was completed on March 13 in a 460-km circular orbit. This achievement now positions ISRO to pursue further experiments and validate its space docking capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

