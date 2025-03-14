Left Menu

Astronaut Recovery Delayed: New Fossils, Exoplanets Discovered

NASA and SpaceX delay astronaut recovery mission; Spanish fossils may reveal unknown human species, while astronomers discover four rocky exoplanets near Barnard's star. These findings redefine our understanding of human evolution in Europe and the cosmos, highlighting pivotal developments in space exploration and ancient history.

Astronaut Recovery Delayed: New Fossils, Exoplanets Discovered
NASA and SpaceX faced setbacks this week as they postponed a rocket launch originally scheduled to retrieve astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been marooned on the International Space Station for the past nine months. A malfunction in the rocket's ground systems caused the delay of the Crew-10 mission from Florida intended to send a replacement team into orbit.

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists in Spain have found fossilized facial bones estimated to be 1.1 to 1.4 million years old, potentially indicating an unknown ancient human species. These fossils, located at the Sima del Elefante cave site, comprise significant portions of an adult individual's middle face and contribute to a deeper understanding of Europe's early human history.

Astronomers have discovered four rocky planets orbiting Barnard's star, just six light-years away from Earth. Though these planets are too hot to support life, they offer valuable insights into the composition and conditions of celestial bodies near our solar system, underscoring significant advances in astronomy and space exploration.

