Tourists Demand Action as Dead Jellyfish Spark Health Concerns at Puri Beach

Tourists and locals alike are raising alarms over the sanitary conditions at Puri Beach, where dead jellyfish are frequently washing ashore, creating a health risk for visitors.

People visiting the beach, largely tourists, have reported experiencing skin irritations and itching presumably linked to contact with jellyfish while swimming in the sea.

Authorities speculate that changes in wind and sea patterns may drive jellyfish closer to the shore, while environmentalists express concerns over deep-sea jellyfish mortality.

(With inputs from agencies.)