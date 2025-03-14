Left Menu

Tourists Demand Action as Dead Jellyfish Spark Health Concerns at Puri Beach

Tourists at Puri Beach are urging authorities to clean up after dead jellyfish frequently wash ashore, causing skin irritation. Approximately 50 incidents of itching have been reported in the past month. Environmental patterns may be causing jellyfish to move closer to the shore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tourists and locals alike are raising alarms over the sanitary conditions at Puri Beach, where dead jellyfish are frequently washing ashore, creating a health risk for visitors.

People visiting the beach, largely tourists, have reported experiencing skin irritations and itching presumably linked to contact with jellyfish while swimming in the sea.

Authorities speculate that changes in wind and sea patterns may drive jellyfish closer to the shore, while environmentalists express concerns over deep-sea jellyfish mortality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

