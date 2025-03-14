Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Thailand Over Uyghur Deportations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has imposed sanctions on Thai officials for deporting at least 40 Uyghurs to China. The U.S. condemns such actions, emphasizing that these groups face persecution in China. Washington's commitment is to counter China's pressure on governments to extradite Uyghurs.

Updated: 14-03-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:42 IST
In a significant move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the imposition of sanctions against several Thai officials. The decision comes after reports emerged that Thailand deported at least 40 Uyghurs back to China, sparking concerns about the fate of these individuals.

According to Washington, the Uyghur community is at significant risk of facing severe persecution, torture, and enforced disappearances in China. These actions have drawn serious condemnation from international rights organizations and have prompted the U.S. to take a decisive stand.

The State Department reiterated the U.S commitment to combatting China's influence over other nations in forcibly returning Uyghurs and other vulnerable groups to China, highlighting the urgency to protect human rights and uphold international laws.

