Storm of Destruction: US Cross-Country Weather Chaos

A formidable storm system wreaking havoc across the United States has resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals. Fatal crashes, overturned semitrucks, and numerous wildfires have marked the storm's destructive path through central states.

Authorities reported at least five tornado touchdowns in Missouri, with further threats looming over the Mississippi Valley and Deep South as the weekend unfolds. The National Weather Service has issued alarming warnings of extreme weather affecting over 100 million Americans. Winds reaching speeds of up to 80 mph were anticipated from the Canadian border down to Texas.

Wildfires, driven by dry conditions and strong gusts, are rapidly spreading in the Southern Plains, prompting evacuations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and New Mexico. Despite firefighting efforts, low visibility hindered aerial support. Concurrently, blizzard warnings were issued in parts of Minnesota and South Dakota, complicating travel with expected snow and whiteout conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)