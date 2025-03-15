Left Menu

Kashmir Flood Management: A Race Against Time

National Conference legislator Farooq Ahmad Shah criticized the slow progress of Kashmir's flood management project, initially sanctioned post-2014 floods under PMDP. The Jammu and Kashmir government reassures its completion with efforts focusing on the Jhelum basin. Central Water Commission is currently examining the project's detailed report.

The Kashmir Valley flood management project has drawn criticism for its sluggish pace. National Conference legislator Farooq Ahmad Shah voiced concerns in the legislative assembly, prompting the government to assure the project's expedited completion. The initiative, sanctioned post-2014 deluge under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), aims to protect the region from future flooding.

Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmad Rana responded to Shah's queries, detailing ongoing efforts and financial allocations. The project, divided into two phases, seeks to enhance the flood-carrying capacity of the Jhelum River and its tributaries. Phase-I is near completion, with Phase-II underway, involving significant bank protection work and wetland rejuvenation.

Despite progress, challenges persist with different expert agency reports causing delays in some areas. A detailed project report is undergoing examination by the Central Water Commission, and funding strategies are being explored to advance remaining works under Part-B of Phase-II.

(With inputs from agencies.)

