Kashmir Flood Management: A Race Against Time
National Conference legislator Farooq Ahmad Shah criticized the slow progress of Kashmir's flood management project, initially sanctioned post-2014 floods under PMDP. The Jammu and Kashmir government reassures its completion with efforts focusing on the Jhelum basin. Central Water Commission is currently examining the project's detailed report.
- Country:
- India
The Kashmir Valley flood management project has drawn criticism for its sluggish pace. National Conference legislator Farooq Ahmad Shah voiced concerns in the legislative assembly, prompting the government to assure the project's expedited completion. The initiative, sanctioned post-2014 deluge under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), aims to protect the region from future flooding.
Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmad Rana responded to Shah's queries, detailing ongoing efforts and financial allocations. The project, divided into two phases, seeks to enhance the flood-carrying capacity of the Jhelum River and its tributaries. Phase-I is near completion, with Phase-II underway, involving significant bank protection work and wetland rejuvenation.
Despite progress, challenges persist with different expert agency reports causing delays in some areas. A detailed project report is undergoing examination by the Central Water Commission, and funding strategies are being explored to advance remaining works under Part-B of Phase-II.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Grants US$7 Million to Strengthen Tuvalu’s Climate Resilience and Disaster Preparedness
Flanders and India Join Forces in Climate Resilience Efforts
Political Drama Unfolds as National Conference Criticizes Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Urges National Conference to Defend Article 370
Bhutan’s 2029 Vision: Strengthening Economy, Climate Resilience, and Human Capital