Tragic Holi: Couple Suffocates Due to Geyser Gas Leak

Authorities have reported a tragic incident where a couple, Naveen and Kavita Gupta, allegedly died due to asphyxiation from a gas leak in their home. The incident took place on Friday evening following Holi celebrations.

The couple, located in the Garhmukteshwar area, was found unconscious in their bathroom. Family members suggest they fainted while washing off Holi colors, succumbing to the geyser's gas emissions. Neighbors promptly rushed them to local medical facilities.

Despite efforts, the couple was pronounced dead upon arrival in Meerut. As police investigate the situation, the community is left in mourning. Accurate safety measures are being urged to prevent such accidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)