Left Menu

Tragic Holi: Couple Suffocates Due to Geyser Gas Leak

A couple in Garhmukteshwar area allegedly died from asphyxiation due to a geyser gas leak. Naveen and Kavita Gupta were found unconscious post-Holi celebrations. They were declared dead at a hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:14 IST
Tragic Holi: Couple Suffocates Due to Geyser Gas Leak
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have reported a tragic incident where a couple, Naveen and Kavita Gupta, allegedly died due to asphyxiation from a gas leak in their home. The incident took place on Friday evening following Holi celebrations.

The couple, located in the Garhmukteshwar area, was found unconscious in their bathroom. Family members suggest they fainted while washing off Holi colors, succumbing to the geyser's gas emissions. Neighbors promptly rushed them to local medical facilities.

Despite efforts, the couple was pronounced dead upon arrival in Meerut. As police investigate the situation, the community is left in mourning. Accurate safety measures are being urged to prevent such accidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025