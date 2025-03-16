Haryana CM's Pledge for a Cleaner Yamuna

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed a strong commitment to maintaining the cleanliness of the Yamuna river, emphasizing that it is a collective responsibility. In a directive to the deputy commissioners, he insisted on preventing sewage water from discharging into the river.

During the meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board, Saini urged the establishment of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Panipat, Sonipat, Palwal, and Yamunanagar districts. He also highlighted the need for maintenance of STPs at the Masani Barrage in Rewari.

Saini instructed the desilting of drains and canals statewide, aiming to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. The board approved 352 flood control schemes, with a budget of Rs 657.99 crore, to bolster infrastructure and flood management efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)