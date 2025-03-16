Left Menu

Housing Market Surge: CREDAI Predicts Continued Growth Amid Tax Incentives and Rate Cuts

Boman Irani, CREDAI President, forecasts sustained growth in India's housing market due to Budget tax incentives and a repo rate cut. Despite minor market fluctuations, long-term demand remains strong. CREDAI focuses on fast project execution and green initiatives, planning to enhance 1,000 government schools with smart classrooms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:41 IST
Housing Market Surge: CREDAI Predicts Continued Growth Amid Tax Incentives and Rate Cuts
  • Country:
  • India

Boman Irani, President of CREDAI, predicts the Indian housing market will continue to grow robustly, driven by recent Budget tax incentives and a reduction in the repo rate. Speaking in Nashik during CREDAI's two-day conference, Irani asserted that, despite perceived market overheating, long-term demand for housing remains strong across India.

Irani dismissed concerns of any significant demand slowdown, citing consistent property registration data in Mumbai as evidence of ongoing interest. He highlighted government efforts to bolster infrastructure, which he believes will spur new business opportunities throughout the real estate sector.

CREDAI is pushing for quicker project turnovers by adopting advanced technologies, while also promoting green real estate and playing an active role in corporate social responsibility. They plan to upgrade 1,000 schools with smart classrooms to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025