Odisha Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave: IMD Issues Alerts

Odisha's Boudh became the hottest spot in India, reaching 43.6°C, with several areas experiencing heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department issued warnings for multiple districts. Relief is expected with thunderstorms forecasted, but precautions against the heat continue to be advised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the district of Boudh in Odisha sizzled under the sun as it topped the national temperature charts, recording a scorching 43.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The heatwave extended its reach beyond Boudh, affecting regions like Jharsuguda and Bolangir, which recorded temperatures of 42 degrees and 41.7 degrees Celsius, ranking as the second and third hottest locales respectively.

Chandrapur in Maharashtra also felt the heat, ranking fourth at 41.6 degrees Celsius. IMD has projected that the oppressive heat will persist, prompting a 'red warning' for several areas, with potential relief insight as thunderstorms are anticipated later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

