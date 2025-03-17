Three-Day Stakeholders’ Meet Organized to Promote CSIR Technologies in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

A three-day stakeholders’ meet aimed at disseminating CSIR-developed technologies for the sustainable development of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands was successfully organized at Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya (JNRM), Port Blair. The event was jointly hosted by CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) - National Coordinating Institute, IIT Delhi, Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), and JNRM (PI, UBA), bringing together experts, policymakers, scientists, and local stakeholders to explore technological interventions suited for the region’s unique ecological and socio-economic conditions.

Addressing Regional Challenges with CSIR Innovations

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands face significant challenges in agriculture, fisheries, water resources, healthcare, and disaster management due to their geographical isolation and limited infrastructure. The event provided a platform to introduce cutting-edge CSIR technologies in food processing, floriculture, bee farming, water desalination, solar drying, and value-added agricultural products, aimed at enhancing local livelihoods and fostering sustainable development.

Key Highlights of the Event

Inauguration & Leadership Insights

The meet was inaugurated in the presence of:

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal , Director, CSIR-NIScPR

, Director, CSIR-NIScPR Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh , Director, CSIR-CFTRI

, Director, CSIR-CFTRI Dr. Ajit Kumar Shasany , Director, CSIR-NBRI

, Director, CSIR-NBRI Ms. Pallavi Sarkar, IAS , Secretary (Agriculture/Animal Husbandry), Andaman Administration (Chief Guest)

, Secretary (Agriculture/Animal Husbandry), Andaman Administration (Chief Guest) Dr. Eknath B. Chakurkar, Director, ICAR-CIARI (Guest of Honor)

Over 150 representatives from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), scientists from various CSIR labs (CSIR-CFTRI, CSIR-IHBT, CSIR-CIMAP, CSIR-IICT, CSIR-CSMCRI, CSIR-NIEST, CSIR-NBRI, CSIR-TMD, and NIOT), and officials from NABARD participated in the meet.

Technology Demonstrations & Capacity Building

The event featured three technical sessions, where scientists from CSIR-CFTRI, CSIR-CIMAP, CSIR-IHBT, CSIR-NBRI, CSIR-IICT, CSIR-CSMCRI, and NIOT showcased innovative solutions for:

Food Processing & Value Addition – CSIR-CFTRI experts introduced solar drying, spice oil extraction, coconut-based technologies, and instant food mixes tailored for Andaman’s agro-climatic conditions. Floriculture & Aroma Mission – Scientists from CSIR-CIMAP and CSIR-IHBT discussed aromatic plant cultivation and essential oil production for high-value crops. Bee Farming & Water Technologies – CSIR-IHBT highlighted improved beehive technologies, while CSIR-IICT and NIOT demonstrated solutions for water desalination and solar drying for fish and agro-products.

NABARD also presented funding schemes available for local entrepreneurs to adopt CSIR technologies.

Collaborations & Future Roadmap

The event facilitated discussions on mapping regional natural resources, integrating traditional knowledge with modern technology, and creating value-added products for international markets. Stakeholders explored potential partnerships to implement these innovations at the grassroots level.

A field visit was conducted to local farms, including those managed by Padma Shri awardee Ms. Kamachi Chellammal (‘Nariyal Amma’), to identify suitable technologies for immediate deployment.

The stakeholders' meet reinforced the commitment of CSIR, UBA, VIBHA, and local institutions to promote science-led rural development in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The event successfully laid the groundwork for technology-driven entrepreneurship, sustainable agriculture, and capacity building, ensuring long-term benefits for the region’s socio-economic growth.