Social Media Storm Leads to Tragic End

A man identified as Deepak U was found dead at his residence in Govindhapuram, following the circulation of a viral video accusing him of misbehavior towards a female passenger on a bus. The 42-year-old native of Puthiyara reportedly took his own life, police said on Sunday.

Deepak's family attempted to rouse him at 7 am but received no response. With the help of neighbors, they discovered him hanging from a ceiling fan, prompting immediate notification of local authorities. The police confirmed the death and noted Deepak's employment at a textile firm, mentioning his recent trip to Kannur for work.

The video, which spread rapidly on social media, reportedly caused Deepak significant mental distress. His relatives insist he denied any wrongdoing. Law enforcement has registered a case of unnatural death and will investigate the video's impact and the circumstances leading to his tragic end.

(With inputs from agencies.)