Shouldn't TMC govt be punished for acting against interests of Bengal's people, asks Modi at Singur rally.
PTI | Singur | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Shouldn't TMC govt be punished for acting against interests of Bengal's people, asks Modi at Singur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- TMC
- Bengal
- government
- Singur
- rally
- elections
- politics
- accountability
- voters
ALSO READ
Nepal Sets Stage for Fair Elections with New Code of Conduct
'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram: A Rallying Cry for Rural Rights'
Telangana Prepares for Upcoming Municipal Elections and Metro Expansion
CPI(M) Criticizes Modi's West Bengal Rally Speeches
Congress Forms Strategic Alliances for Upcoming Local Elections