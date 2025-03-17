Chaos and Key Approvals in MCD's Contentious Meeting

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's recent meeting ended in disarray but saw the approval of vital projects. Despite a backdrop of disruptions, the House green-lighted proposals focused on infrastructure improvements and administrative hires.

Key decisions included sanctioning payments to four Gaushalas/Gausadans, addressing pending cattle feeding expenses through a Rs 35 crore budget allocation for the 2024-25 year. Additionally, road repair projects in South Delhi's Aya Nagar were approved, with complaints from local villagers fueling the initiative. The extension of LED streetlights and hiring for the Horticulture Department also received nods.

Nevertheless, the day's business was marred by a clash of slogans and torn agenda papers as AAP and BJP councillors squared off. The drama peaked with allegations of constitutional violations and ended in chaos, underscoring the ongoing political tensions within the MCD.

