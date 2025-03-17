Left Menu

CIDCO Celebrates 55 Years: A Vision for Modern Development

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) commemorated its 55th Foundation Day. Key developments reviewed include the Navi Mumbai International Airport and more. CIDCO's participation in the World Economic Forum introduced its International Educity and Entertainment Arena initiatives, further underscoring their commitment to development and global engagement.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) marked its 55th Foundation Day ceremonies at CIDCO Bhavan. The milestone event highlighted significant strides in infrastructure development.

Vijay Singhal, CIDCO's vice chairman and managing director, provided updates on major projects. The Navi Mumbai International Airport is on the brink of commercial operations, while the tendering process for the vital Kondhane Dam is nearing completion.

In a stride toward international recognition, CIDCO launched its International Educity and Entertainment Arena projects at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, demonstrating its forward-thinking approach to global development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

