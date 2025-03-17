Seismic Shock: Earthquake Rattles Seram, Indonesia
A significant 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Seram region of Indonesia at a depth of 10 km, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences. The quake has raised concerns about potential aftershocks and the impact on local communities, as authorities assess the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:17 IST
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale shook the Seram region of Indonesia on Tuesday, according to data from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), adding to the severity of its impact just below the Earth's surface.
Officials are currently evaluating the situation to determine the extent of the damage and potential threats posed by aftershocks in this seismically active area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
