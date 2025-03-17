Left Menu

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Rattles Seram, Indonesia

A significant 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Seram region of Indonesia at a depth of 10 km, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences. The quake has raised concerns about potential aftershocks and the impact on local communities, as authorities assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:17 IST
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Rattles Seram, Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale shook the Seram region of Indonesia on Tuesday, according to data from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), adding to the severity of its impact just below the Earth's surface.

Officials are currently evaluating the situation to determine the extent of the damage and potential threats posed by aftershocks in this seismically active area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025