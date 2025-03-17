Seismic Shock: Earthquake Rattles Seram, Indonesia

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale shook the Seram region of Indonesia on Tuesday, according to data from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), adding to the severity of its impact just below the Earth's surface.

Officials are currently evaluating the situation to determine the extent of the damage and potential threats posed by aftershocks in this seismically active area.

(With inputs from agencies.)