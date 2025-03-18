Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Dwarka Mor: Lives Unscathed, Livelihoods Devastated

A massive fire in Dwarka Mor engulfed 30 shanties, two factories, and multiple shops, causing severe property damage but no injuries. Residents, mostly laborers, lost belongings, documents, and essentials. Many are now left homeless, facing uncertain futures without shelter, identity proofs, and educational resources for their children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:09 IST
Inferno Strikes Dwarka Mor: Lives Unscathed, Livelihoods Devastated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, a devastating fire swept through Delhi's Dwarka Mor area, consuming at least 30 shanties, two factories, and several shops. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the inferno erupted around 2:07 am, prompting the immediate dispatch of 11 fire tenders.

Despite the rapid spread across more than 1,200 square yards, DFS confirmed that no one was injured, bringing the blaze under control by 3:50 am. The local community, largely comprising laborers, suffered significant material losses, unable to salvage their meager possessions from the flames.

Many residents, reliant on daily wages from ice cream sales and various factory jobs, now face homelessness amid destroyed identifying documents and lost educational resources for their children. Victims are appealing for government assistance to rebuild crucial aspects of their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025