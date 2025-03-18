Inferno Strikes Dwarka Mor: Lives Unscathed, Livelihoods Devastated

In the early hours of Tuesday, a devastating fire swept through Delhi's Dwarka Mor area, consuming at least 30 shanties, two factories, and several shops. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the inferno erupted around 2:07 am, prompting the immediate dispatch of 11 fire tenders.

Despite the rapid spread across more than 1,200 square yards, DFS confirmed that no one was injured, bringing the blaze under control by 3:50 am. The local community, largely comprising laborers, suffered significant material losses, unable to salvage their meager possessions from the flames.

Many residents, reliant on daily wages from ice cream sales and various factory jobs, now face homelessness amid destroyed identifying documents and lost educational resources for their children. Victims are appealing for government assistance to rebuild crucial aspects of their lives.

