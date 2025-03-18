Astronauts' Unplanned Odyssey: SpaceX Returns Wilmore and Williams Home
Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned from a prolonged mission aboard the ISS after numerous delays, originating from Boeing's Starliner issues and SpaceX's subsequent challenges. Their unexpected nine-month sojourn turned them into full station crew members, conducting experiments and spacewalks, capturing global attention amidst political undertones.
NASA's marathon mission concluded as astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams commenced their journey back to Earth via SpaceX on Tuesday. This marks the end of an arduous mission that originated with Boeing's problematic test flight over nine months ago.
The duo left the International Space Station, which they called home since last spring, aboard a SpaceX capsule, accompanied by two other astronauts. After undocking around 1 a.m. Eastern, their capsule was set for a splashdown off Florida's coast, contingent on favorable weather conditions.
This mission faced multiple setbacks. Initially planned for a short return, the astronauts' journey was extended until February due to Boeing's Starliner challenges. SpaceX's subsequent issues resulted in additional delays. Their resolve remained unchanged, even as President Donald Trump entered the narrative, urging SpaceX's Elon Musk to expedite their return.
(With inputs from agencies.)
