Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels
In 2023, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels hit 420 ppm, the highest in 800,000 years. Global warming has reached alarming levels, causing climate disasters such as cyclones and droughts, displacing numerous people and exacerbating food crises. The WMO stresses the urgency of reducing emissions and transitioning to renewable energy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 05:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Climate report highlights that atmospheric carbon dioxide levels soared to 420 parts per million in 2023—the highest in the last 800,000 years.
This rise has exacerbated global warming, causing severe weather-related disasters and economic losses. The urgent need for emission reduction and renewable energy adoption is emphasized by global leaders.
The report warns of record-breaking sea levels and temperatures, urging swift climate action to prevent further ecological and economic devastation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ensuring Security: The Crucial Role of Car Insurance Amid Natural Disasters
Yemen’s Crisis Deepens as Climate Disasters and War Destroy Livelihoods
Government's Equal Support for Farmers Amid Natural Disasters
US Domestic News Highlights: From Weather Disasters to New Policies
Global Tensions and Tragic Disasters: A Summary of Current Events