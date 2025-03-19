Left Menu

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

In 2023, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels hit 420 ppm, the highest in 800,000 years. Global warming has reached alarming levels, causing climate disasters such as cyclones and droughts, displacing numerous people and exacerbating food crises. The WMO stresses the urgency of reducing emissions and transitioning to renewable energy.

Updated: 19-03-2025 05:45 IST
In a startling revelation, the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Climate report highlights that atmospheric carbon dioxide levels soared to 420 parts per million in 2023—the highest in the last 800,000 years.

This rise has exacerbated global warming, causing severe weather-related disasters and economic losses. The urgent need for emission reduction and renewable energy adoption is emphasized by global leaders.

The report warns of record-breaking sea levels and temperatures, urging swift climate action to prevent further ecological and economic devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

