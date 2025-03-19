In an audacious challenge to long-standing scientific paradigms, Dr. Dhiraj Sinha, a faculty member at Plaksha University, suggests that Maxwell's electromagnetic field theory can explain photonic phenomena. His recent research introduces the concept of magnetic flux quantisation that could bridge the gap between classical physics and quantum mechanics.

Dr. Sinha argues that the interaction between light and charged particles is influenced by the varying magnetic fields of light, a factor overlooked by past scientists such as Albert Einstein. His work, grounded in experimental evidence, suggests that light quanta are intrinsically woven into Maxwell's electromagnetic equations.

The implications of his research are far-reaching, promising significant technological advancements, particularly in enhancing solar cell efficiency. Supported by esteemed physicists, this revolutionary insight into light's dual nature not only alters the scientific narrative but offers a unified framework for modern technology.

