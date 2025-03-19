Enhancing Global Preparedness: IAEA Expands Non-Destructive Testing Services to Strengthen Disaster Resilience

Every minute of every day, an earthquake occurs somewhere in the world. With half a million quakes recorded annually, approximately 100,000 are felt by people, and around 100 cause significant damage. These natural disasters pose a major threat to communities and infrastructure, disrupting transport networks and endangering critical structures such as dams, bridges, and buildings. Recognizing the urgent need for preparedness, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has enhanced its role in non-destructive testing (NDT), a key technique for evaluating structural integrity.

To strengthen disaster response and prevention, the IAEA has launched a new state-of-the-art training centre dedicated to NDT at its Seibersdorf laboratories in Austria. Alongside this initiative, the Agency has released a new publication, ‘Guidelines on Training Syllabi in NDT for Civil Engineering,’ to promote standardized training and certification of engineers worldwide. This is expected to significantly improve the global capacity to assess infrastructure safety, particularly in the wake of disasters.

Non-Destructive Testing: A Vital Tool for Disaster Management

Non-destructive testing (NDT) is a crucial tool in assessing the safety of industrial facilities, civil structures, and components without inflicting any damage. By employing techniques such as industrial radiography, ultrasonic testing, liquid penetrant inspection, and magnetic particle inspection, NDT enables specialists to inspect materials efficiently and effectively. These methods allow for the early detection of structural weaknesses, aiding in both preventive maintenance and post-disaster evaluation.

NDT played an instrumental role in recent disaster recovery efforts. Following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria, and Ecuador in 2023, and the catastrophic explosion in Beirut in 2020, experts used NDT to assess the safety of buildings and infrastructure, ensuring that at-risk structures were identified before endangering civilians and rescue teams.

With an increasing number of countries seeking assistance in disaster preparedness, the IAEA has taken proactive steps to meet this demand. The newly established NDT Centre in Seibersdorf is designed to provide hands-on training to experts, helping them gain practical experience in deploying NDT techniques in emergency situations.

“The ability to quickly mobilize portable NDT equipment can be the difference between timely assistance and delayed recovery,” stated Tzanka Kokalova-Wheldon, Director of the IAEA Division of Physical and Chemical Sciences. “Beyond disaster management, NDT is critical in preventative measures as well, helping civil engineers conduct regular maintenance and identify structural weaknesses before they escalate.”

Strengthening Global Training and Certification

To further improve the implementation of NDT in disaster resilience, the IAEA has introduced the first-ever global training guidelines for civil engineers working in this field. The new publication, ‘Guidelines on Training Syllabi in NDT for Civil Engineering,’ aims to harmonize training methodologies and certification processes across countries. With this standardization, engineers worldwide will have access to consistent and high-quality training, ensuring that they can accurately and efficiently assess infrastructure safety.

This initiative also extends to the preservation of cultural heritage. By utilizing NDT techniques, specialists can evaluate historical artifacts, sculptures, and architectural structures without damaging them. This has proven invaluable in restoring and conserving priceless cultural heritage sites that might otherwise deteriorate over time or be lost due to environmental stressors.

Advancing NDT Innovations at ICARST2025

Innovations in NDT and other radiation science applications will take center stage at the upcoming International Conference on Applications of Radiation Science and Technology (ICARST2025) in Vienna from April 7 to 11, 2025. This prestigious conference, following previous editions in 2017 and 2022, will bring together hundreds of experts in physics, chemistry, materials science, biology, and engineering to discuss how radiation-based technologies drive industrial and economic growth.

A key highlight of ICARST2025 will be a dedicated side event titled “Enhancing Global Collaboration in NDT for Disaster Recovery Enhancement.” This session will focus on the importance of international cooperation in emergency response efforts, with a particular emphasis on strengthening NDT applications.

“During this event, we will underscore the significance of strong international networks in advancing our NDT emergency response plan,” said Hannah Affum, an Industrial Technologist at the IAEA. “Additionally, we will sign Practical Arrangements with the International Committee for Non-Destructive Testing (ICDNT) to promote greater adoption of NDT across industry, civil engineering, and cultural heritage sectors.”

Looking Ahead: The Future of NDT in Disaster Preparedness

The expansion of NDT services by the IAEA marks a significant step toward global disaster resilience. By increasing training opportunities, improving certification processes, and fostering international collaboration, the Agency is helping countries build stronger, safer infrastructure. Whether in response to earthquakes, industrial accidents, or the preservation of cultural heritage, NDT continues to be an invaluable tool in safeguarding people, communities, and historical treasures.

As ICARST2025 approaches, the conference will serve as a crucial platform for discussing the future of radiation science applications, including the evolving role of NDT in disaster management and industrial development. With rapid technological advancements, the potential for NDT to save lives and protect infrastructure has never been greater.