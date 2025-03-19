Connecting India's Rivers: A Call for Urgency

DMK MP T R Baalu has called on the Indian government to expedite the process of inter-state river-linking, stressing the economic and logistical advantages of connecting northern and southern rivers.

During a discussion on the Jal Shakti Ministry's funding in the Lok Sabha, Baalu criticized the government's sluggish progress on the promised river-linking projects, particularly those in peninsular India, since 2014.

Emphasizing the severe need to link water-surplus and water-deficient rivers, Baalu questioned the lack of development in connecting major rivers in southern India and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)