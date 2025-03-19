Left Menu

Connecting India's Rivers: A Call for Urgency

DMK MP T R Baalu urged quick action on inter-state river-linking projects, emphasizing logistical and economic benefits. He criticized the slow progress on promises to connect northern and southern rivers, highlighting the failure to develop necessary project reports for peninsular India, stressing the urgency for southern projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:19 IST
DMK MP T R Baalu has called on the Indian government to expedite the process of inter-state river-linking, stressing the economic and logistical advantages of connecting northern and southern rivers.

During a discussion on the Jal Shakti Ministry's funding in the Lok Sabha, Baalu criticized the government's sluggish progress on the promised river-linking projects, particularly those in peninsular India, since 2014.

Emphasizing the severe need to link water-surplus and water-deficient rivers, Baalu questioned the lack of development in connecting major rivers in southern India and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize these initiatives.

