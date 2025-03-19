Uttar Pradesh Leads India's Greening Revolution

In a remarkable environmental achievement, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a 559.19 sq km expansion in its forest cover, according to the Indian Forest Status Report 2023. The state government attributes this growth to its comprehensive plantation initiatives, notably the 'Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan-2024', which managed to plant 36.80 crore saplings in just one year.

Further solidifying its green credentials, Uttar Pradesh has become the first Indian state to introduce carbon credit payments for trees on private farmland. This initiative is designed to provide financial incentives to farmers while promoting environmental sustainability. The state also made strides in eco-tourism by launching an air service to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, aimed at boosting tourist influx and raising awareness about conservation.

Wildlife conservation remains a priority, with measures taken to protect river dolphins and an increase in the population of the Sarus Crane and vultures. Heritage tree gardens and thematic forests, alongside significant plantation efforts by various departments, highlight Uttar Pradesh's commitment to ecological preservation.

