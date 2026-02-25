Left Menu

India, Nepal Sign MoU to Boost Transboundary Wildlife Conservation

A major focus of the MoU is the restoration of wildlife corridors and interlinking areas to create functional transboundary conservation landscapes.

The agreement is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation, safeguard shared ecosystems and contribute to long-term ecological stability in the Himalayan and Terai regions. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
India and Nepal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in forests, wildlife, biodiversity conservation and climate change, with a special focus on restoring wildlife corridors and managing shared ecosystems.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav and Nepal’s Minister for Forests and Environment Shri Madhav Prasad Chaulagain.

Strengthening Cooperation on Shared Ecosystems

Both India and Nepal are home to rich biodiversity and extensive networks of protected areas. Given the presence of transboundary wildlife habitats and shared river basins, the two countries have recognised the need for enhanced coordination in conservation efforts.

The MoU provides a structured framework for cooperation in:

  • Forest and protected area management

  • Wildlife conservation and corridor restoration

  • Biodiversity protection at landscape level

  • Climate change mitigation and adaptation

  • Exchange of knowledge, technical expertise and best practices

Focus on Iconic and Endangered Species

The agreement envisages joint formulation of landscape-level biodiversity conservation strategies, with emphasis on key transboundary species, including:

  • Elephant

  • Tiger

  • Rhinoceros

  • Snow leopard

  • Gangetic dolphin

  • Vultures

These species inhabit ecosystems that span across both countries, requiring coordinated management and habitat connectivity.

Restoration of Wildlife Corridors

A major focus of the MoU is the restoration of wildlife corridors and interlinking areas to create functional transboundary conservation landscapes. Such connectivity is critical for:

  • Genetic diversity

  • Species migration

  • Climate resilience

  • Reducing human-wildlife conflict

The agreement also calls for promotion of smart green infrastructure in biodiversity hotspots to balance development and conservation priorities.

Combating Wildlife Crime and Building Capacity

The MoU includes provisions for:

  • Addressing biodiversity conservation threats

  • Combating forest and wildlife crime

  • Strengthening enforcement mechanisms

  • Capacity-building for frontline forest and wildlife personnel

Enhanced cooperation in enforcement is expected to improve intelligence sharing and coordinated action against poaching and illegal trade.

Deepening Regional Environmental Partnership

Both India and Nepal are signatories to multiple multilateral environmental agreements and conventions. The new MoU reinforces their shared commitment to sustainable management of natural resources and climate action.

The agreement is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation, safeguard shared ecosystems and contribute to long-term ecological stability in the Himalayan and Terai regions.

