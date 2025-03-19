Delhi Metro Phase-4 Expansion Gains Momentum

In an effort to reinforce Delhi's urban transport system, Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh led a crucial review meeting regarding the progress of the Delhi Metro Phase-4 expansion on Wednesday.

The meeting, which included senior officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the transport department, concentrated on speeding up the project with a focus on maintaining ecological balance, according to a ministry statement.

Minister Singh emphasized the government's dedication to completing projects on time, urging the DMRC to hasten tree-transplantation efforts to comply with environmental standards. He promised all necessary assistance to tackle land-acquisition hurdles, approvals, and inter-agency coordination challenges.

Singh asserted, "Ensuring development while maintaining ecological balance is our priority. We are committed to providing land for tree plantations to mitigate the environmental impact of the Metro expansion."

The statement highlighted discussions on integrating double-decker flyovers on high-priority corridors, an initiative organized with the joint effort of the public works department (PWD).

The minister directed the PWD and DMRC to collaborate effectively to expedite the infrastructure upgrades and ensure smooth project execution.

Cognizant of financial and procedural obstacles, Singh promised swift actions to obtain necessary approvals and streamline the expansion process.

