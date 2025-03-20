Saudi Arabia Advances Nuclear Legal Framework with IAEA-Supported National Workshop in Riyadh

In a significant step towards strengthening its nuclear legal framework, Saudi Arabia hosted a national workshop on nuclear law in Riyadh from 17 to 18 February 2025. Organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in collaboration with the Kingdom’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission (NRRC), the workshop brought together over 50 representatives from key national stakeholders. These included the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Central Bank, the Public Prosecution, the National Security Centre, the Preparatory Committee for the Ministerial Committee for Administrative Organization, the Presidency of State Security, and the Bureau of Experts.

The workshop provided an essential platform for stakeholders to engage in in-depth discussions regarding the legal, regulatory, and operational aspects of nuclear law in Saudi Arabia. This initiative is part of the Kingdom’s broader effort to ensure the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technology in accordance with international best practices.

Strengthening National and International Legal Commitments

Saudi Arabia has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to developing a robust nuclear legal framework. In 2018, the Kingdom announced its national policy for an atomic energy program dedicated to peaceful applications, pledging to uphold the highest safety and security standards for nuclear and radiation-related activities. The NRRC, as the national regulatory authority, oversees all nuclear and radiological facilities and operations in the country, ensuring compliance with both domestic laws and international agreements.

Khalid Aleissa, Chief Executive Officer of the NRRC, highlighted the importance of inter-agency cooperation in reinforcing nuclear governance. “This workshop is a valuable opportunity for the NRRC to engage with our key national partners, fostering collaborative discussions on our existing nuclear legal framework and identifying areas for further enhancement,” Aleissa stated.

Saudi Arabia’s International Nuclear Legal Framework

Saudi Arabia is a party to several international agreements under the IAEA’s auspices, including those focused on nuclear safety, security, and liability. The country has ratified the Protocol to Amend the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage and has enacted two key legislative instruments: the Law on Nuclear and Radiation Control and the Law on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, both adopted in April 2018. These legal measures align Saudi Arabia’s regulatory framework with international norms, ensuring that the Kingdom adheres to principles of nuclear responsibility, accountability, and transparency.

IAEA Assistant Director General and Legal Adviser Peri Lynne Johnson emphasized the importance of such initiatives. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made commendable progress in strengthening its nuclear legal framework. This workshop is a valuable forum to discuss the existing national legal structure and explore the practical implementation of nuclear legislation in line with international standards,” she noted.

Enhancing Legal Implementation and Regulatory Oversight

The 2025 workshop built upon the foundations laid by a similar event held in 2022, with an enhanced focus on the practical application of nuclear legislation. The discussions aimed to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s ability to implement and enforce nuclear laws effectively while fostering compliance with its international obligations. Through knowledge sharing and collaboration, the event helped stakeholders identify legal and regulatory improvements to strengthen oversight of nuclear activities in the country.

The workshop was conducted under the IAEA’s Legislative Assistance Programme within the framework of an interregional technical cooperation project. It serves as a crucial step in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to integrate international nuclear legal standards into its domestic regulatory structure. The engagement of key institutions in this event signifies the Kingdom’s dedication to fostering a comprehensive and well-coordinated nuclear legal environment.

Future Steps in Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear Legal Evolution

Saudi Arabia continues to refine its nuclear legal and regulatory framework, reflecting its ambition to harness nuclear technology responsibly for energy, medicine, industry, and scientific research. With ongoing support from international organizations such as the IAEA, the Kingdom is set to further enhance its nuclear governance, ensuring that its legal structures remain robust, transparent, and aligned with global best practices.

By hosting this workshop, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to nuclear safety, security, and peaceful applications. The Kingdom remains actively engaged with international partners in shaping a legal landscape that supports the responsible and sustainable development of nuclear energy and radiological technologies.