Strengthening Nuclear Safety: IAEA’s Inaugural School of Drafting Regulations Equips Member States with Essential Legal Frameworks

In a significant step toward enhancing global nuclear safety, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) successfully concluded the first edition of its newly launched School of Drafting Regulations, aimed at supporting Member States in developing and implementing national regulations for the safe management of radioactive waste and the decommissioning of nuclear facilities.

From 17 to 28 February 2025, legal officers and technical specialists from 12 countries in Europe and Central Asia gathered in Vienna for the final, in-person phase of the year-long program. This initiative not only provided theoretical training but also facilitated collaborative exercises that enabled participants to refine their draft regulations. With a strong technical foundation in place, the participants will return home to finalize their drafts and initiate national adoption procedures.

A Commitment to Robust Regulatory Frameworks

As nuclear technology continues to expand worldwide, the demand for rigorous regulatory frameworks governing its use has never been greater. Recognizing this need, the IAEA develops internationally recognized safety standards that guide Member States in protecting workers, the public, and the environment from the risks associated with ionizing radiation.

These standards cover crucial aspects such as radioactive waste management, facility decommissioning, radiation safety, nuclear transport safety, and emergency preparedness and response. While the adoption of these standards remains voluntary, their effectiveness depends on Member States integrating them into comprehensive national laws and regulations.

The IAEA initially introduced the concept of drafting regulations as a workshop-based initiative in 2010 as part of a regional technical cooperation project. Over time, increasing demand from countries seeking assistance in drafting safety regulations led to the development of the new one-year School of Drafting Regulations, featuring five distinct programs covering key regulatory areas. A specialized track is also available for drafting combined regulations on radiation safety and the security of radioactive material, with more integrated safety-security programs in development.

An Intensive Curriculum for Stronger Regulations

The new School of Drafting Regulations offers a structured program that includes extensive training, technical consultations, and iterative drafting sessions. By the end of the program, participants are expected to have developed comprehensive, technically sound regulations, ready for submission to national decision-making bodies.

“For Portugal, our participation in such events is vital,” said Margarida Malta, Division Head at the Portuguese Environment Agency. “The School helped us to better understand the IAEA’s Safety Standards for radioactive waste and to determine how they should be reflected in our regulations and legislation.”

The program’s effectiveness stems from its unique three-phase approach:

Pre-School Preparation: Participants complete an online training module, submit a national presentation, prepare initial draft regulations, and respond to an IAEA regulatory framework questionnaire. This ensures they arrive with strong drafts and foundational knowledge. In-Person Training and Collaboration: At the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, attendees engage in lectures on safety requirements for waste management and decommissioning, review international best practices, and refine their draft regulations through peer and expert consultations. Post-School Community and Follow-up: The IAEA provides a digital platform for continued collaboration, peer review, and expert support, ensuring regulations reach the final stages of adoption.

“This was the first event organized around this unique subject which I’ve attended, and its effectiveness cannot be overstated,” said Koray Türkan, Assistant Nuclear Regulatory Expert at Türkiye’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority. “The e-learning course helped us focus on the most important aspects of our national laws and regulations, aspects which we were able to deeply discuss together with the IAEA instructors.”

Bridging National and International Safety Standards

The School was attended by 27 legal and technical specialists from Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, North Macedonia, Romania, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. The selection of participants was based on their legal or technical expertise in radioactive waste management or facility decommissioning.

The in-person sessions were structured to enhance their ability to:

Align national safety regulations with IAEA Safety Standards.

Identify regulatory gaps and correct inconsistencies.

Engage in iterative review processes with international experts.

Learn from best practices adopted by other countries in the region.

Participants worked in country teams, ensuring that national regulations benefited from both legal and technical insights, fostering an integrated regulatory approach.

Sustainability Through a Community of Practice

A core component of the School’s sustainability strategy is the establishment of a community of users, designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices.

The IAEA has developed a dedicated online platform where participating countries can:

Share and review draft regulations.

Receive expert feedback and technical support.

Monitor the progress of their regulatory frameworks.

Engage in peer-to-peer learning and collaboration.

This platform ensures that the regulatory momentum generated during the School continues beyond the program, promoting greater regulatory harmonization across the region.

A Stronger Future for Nuclear Safety Regulation

With nuclear energy and technology playing an increasingly vital role in global energy security, well-defined regulatory frameworks are essential to ensuring the safe and sustainable use of radioactive materials. The IAEA’s School of Drafting Regulations represents a crucial step toward achieving this goal, providing Member States with the knowledge, resources, and collaborative networks needed to develop and implement robust national regulations.

As the program expands, the IAEA plans to further refine its curriculum, introduce new regulatory focus areas, and enhance its digital resources, ensuring that more countries benefit from this innovative and practical approach to nuclear safety governance.

The successful completion of this first edition underscores the importance of international cooperation in nuclear safety, setting a strong precedent for future iterations of the School and paving the way for stronger, globally-aligned nuclear regulations.