Delhi to Boost Air Quality with New Monitoring Stations

The Delhi government is set to enhance its efforts against winter pollution by installing six new air quality monitoring stations over the next three months, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. This initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to improve the air quality in the national capital.

Delhi currently operates 40 monitoring stations. With the addition of six more, the total will increase to 46, Sirsa said in an interview with PTI. Although specific locations were not disclosed, the minister emphasized the importance of collecting more detailed air quality data as part of the effort to achieve cleaner air days.

Besides air monitoring stations, the government also aims to purify the Yamuna River, enhance green cover through extensive plantation drives, and convert landfill sites into parks. These efforts highlight the BJP-led administration's commitment to tackling pollution, transforming urban landscapes, and enriching Delhi's environment.

