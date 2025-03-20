KDMC's Ambitious Budget: AI Labs, Infrastructure, and Women's Safety Initiatives

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district unveiled a comprehensive budget of Rs 3361 crore for the 2025-26 financial year, focusing on technological and infrastructural advancements.

Civic chief Indu Rani Jakhad highlighted plans to introduce AI robotics labs in municipal schools, with a dedicated Rs 3 crore outlay, aiming to prepare students for future technological landscapes. An additional Rs 19.41 crore is set aside for school repairs and Rs 8.2 crore for constructing model schools.

The budget anticipates Rs 600 crore from property taxes, Rs 101 crore through water recovery, and over Rs 1,300 crore from GST subsidies, stamp duty, and government grants. Significant allocations are earmarked for infrastructure, including Rs 135.31 crore for solid waste management and Rs 30 crore for park maintenance, alongside health and women's safety initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)