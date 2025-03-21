Left Menu

Iran Faces 'Water Bankruptcy' Amid Severe Drought Crisis

Iran is grappling with a severe water crisis, facing what experts term 'water bankruptcy.' Drought and mismanagement have drastically lowered dam levels, prompting warnings of potential water rationing and power outages. The situation has severely impacted agriculture, leading to both economic strain and significant land subsidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran is on the brink of a water emergency as dam levels plummet due to severe drought, exacerbating concerns of 'water bankruptcy.' This concerning situation has prompted authorities to urge citizens to cut water use by at least 20% to stave off impending water and energy shortages.

A sharp decline in dam reserves supplying Tehran has been reported, with some dams at only 5% capacity. This shortage impacts daily life, forcing some to forgo basic hygiene due to lack of water. Sinkholes and land subsidence threaten infrastructure integrity as groundwater levels continue to deplete.

The agricultural sector, consuming 90% of the nation's water, is struggling, with diminishing water resources affecting crop production. Scholars attribute this crisis to poor resource management and climate change. Farming communities face economic hardship, with dwindling water resources driving some farmers out of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

