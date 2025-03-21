Left Menu

Cosmic Forces and Global Challenges: A Dive into Current Science News

Recent science news highlights evolving understanding of dark energy, NASA's spacecraft challenges, Nvidia's optical chip technology, record 2024 temperatures accelerating ice loss, and the promising Euclid mission data release. Additionally, the Netherlands plans a fund to attract foreign scientists.

Updated: 21-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:28 IST
Current science updates reveal significant developments in our understanding of dark energy, with new data suggesting it may have weakened over time. This revelation stems from extensive research using Arizona's Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument, marking a pivotal moment in cosmic exploration.

Meanwhile, NASA considers a third uncrewed test for Boeing's Starliner capsule, which recently returned astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to Earth via SpaceX. The mission's prolongation due to propulsion system issues highlights ongoing challenges in space travel technology.

Amid global environmental concerns, the UN reports record 2024 temperatures escalating ice loss and sea levels. Tackling tech challenges, Nvidia's CEO delays adopting power-saving optical chips. The Euclid mission progresses with its cosmic atlas, while the Netherlands seeks global scientific collaboration through a new international fund.

