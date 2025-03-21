Tragic Crash on Delhi-Jaipur Highway Claims Lives
A fatal collision on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway-48 resulted in three deaths and six injuries. The accident occurred in Kotputli when a car en route to a temple collided with a truck. The injured were rushed to hospitals, with four critically injured referred to Jaipur.
A tragic accident unfolded on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway-48 with a collision between a car and a truck claiming three lives and injuring six others, police reports indicate.
The incident took place in the town of Kotputli as the car, filled with passengers headed to Khatu Shyam Temple, met with disaster. Responding quickly to a tip-off, police forces transported the injured to the Government BDM District Hospital, later transferring four critically injured individuals to facilities in Jaipur, according to police statements.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajendra Burdak, confirmed the presence of seven car occupants and two truck passengers. The victims, identified as Rekha Singh, Parth, and Kamera from Meerut, sadly succumbed to their injuries while others continue to receive medical care in Jaipur.
