Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Severe Thunderstorms: Emergency Readiness Heightened

The India Meteorological Department forecasts severe thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and gusty winds across Odisha. An 'orange warning' has been issued for affected areas, urging residents to stay indoors and prepare for worsening conditions. Authorities have established relief centers to assist impacted communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:09 IST
Odisha Braces for Severe Thunderstorms: Emergency Readiness Heightened
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that severe thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, hail, and gusty winds, are expected to sweep through various parts of Odisha this Saturday. The IMD has issued an 'orange warning,' suggesting residents be prepared for potentially hazardous conditions.

Forecasters predict wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph will affect Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Deogarh districts. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for select areas, while more districts like Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, and several others may experience wind speeds up to 40-50 kmph.

The IMD advises people to stay indoors, avoid travel, and prevent taking shelter under trees during the storm. Authorities have set up relief centers and distributed aid in anticipation of the adverse weather, with a high-level government team visiting affected areas to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025