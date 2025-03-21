Odisha Braces for Severe Thunderstorms: Emergency Readiness Heightened

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that severe thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, hail, and gusty winds, are expected to sweep through various parts of Odisha this Saturday. The IMD has issued an 'orange warning,' suggesting residents be prepared for potentially hazardous conditions.

Forecasters predict wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph will affect Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Deogarh districts. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for select areas, while more districts like Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, and several others may experience wind speeds up to 40-50 kmph.

The IMD advises people to stay indoors, avoid travel, and prevent taking shelter under trees during the storm. Authorities have set up relief centers and distributed aid in anticipation of the adverse weather, with a high-level government team visiting affected areas to assess the situation.

