Fishermen Unite Against Deep-Sea Mining Threat: A Battle for Livelihood in Kerala
Fishermen in Kerala are vehemently opposing the Union government's proposal for deep-sea sand mining off their coast, fearing it will devastate marine habitats and their livelihoods. Despite government assurances, the community remains united in protest, emphasizing environmental impacts and the exclusion of local fisheries from monetary benefits.
Kerala's fishermen are rallying together to challenge the Union government's plans to initiate deep-sea sand mining. The community, fearing disastrous environmental and economic impacts, is determined to protect their traditional livelihood against the proposed 'Blue Economy' initiative.
Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, a vocal opponent, has warned that the project could decimate vital fish spawning grounds and introduce toxic substances. Cherian underscores that such initiatives would sideline local fishers in favor of multinational corporations, endangering a major source of livelihood.
Scientific bodies acknowledge potential economic benefits but stress the importance of sustainable practices. The contentious proposal has ignited fervent discussions about ecological conservation and the socio-economic implications for coastal populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
