Sachin Pilot Criticizes MGNREGA Modifications as Attack on Rural Livelihoods

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot has expressed concerns over the alterations in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), labeling them as a 'direct attack' on the rural poor's livelihood. According to Pilot, the scheme, which guaranteed 100 days of employment, has been significantly undermined.

Pilot alleges the initiative's renaming is a precursor to its gradual phasing out, depriving the rural poor of financial stability. In response, the Congress party plans to launch an opposition campaign, aiming to raise awareness about the government's moves, which Pilot describes as detrimental to poor citizens' rights.

The Congress leader criticized the shift in the expense ratio from 90:10 to 60:40, arguing that panchayat councils' decision-making powers have been curtailed. He emphasized that central government control, juxtaposed with past criticisms by Prime Minister Modi, signals a concerning direction for the scheme's future, coming after Bihar's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)