Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Criticizes MGNREGA Modifications as Attack on Rural Livelihoods

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot condemns changes to MGNREGA, claiming they threaten rural livelihoods. Pilot accuses the government of making the scheme ineffective, after reducing financial contributions and control from local panchayats. The Congress plans a nationwide campaign to counter these modifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:02 IST
Sachin Pilot Criticizes MGNREGA Modifications as Attack on Rural Livelihoods
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot has expressed concerns over the alterations in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), labeling them as a 'direct attack' on the rural poor's livelihood. According to Pilot, the scheme, which guaranteed 100 days of employment, has been significantly undermined.

Pilot alleges the initiative's renaming is a precursor to its gradual phasing out, depriving the rural poor of financial stability. In response, the Congress party plans to launch an opposition campaign, aiming to raise awareness about the government's moves, which Pilot describes as detrimental to poor citizens' rights.

The Congress leader criticized the shift in the expense ratio from 90:10 to 60:40, arguing that panchayat councils' decision-making powers have been curtailed. He emphasized that central government control, juxtaposed with past criticisms by Prime Minister Modi, signals a concerning direction for the scheme's future, coming after Bihar's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
2
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
3
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India
4
Dravidian Model of Progress: Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Renaissance

Dravidian Model of Progress: Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025