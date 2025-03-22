Minister's Fury Over Railway Manager's Absence Stalls Development Talks

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij openly criticized the absence of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Ambala division during a critical meeting concerning development works in the region.

The meeting, convened at the PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantonment, saw Vij express dissatisfaction over the pace of development and the DRM's absence. A senior officer substituted for the DRM, which further irked the minister.

Divisional Railway Manager Vinod Bhatia stated he would have attended if directly called, revealing only a late notice was received. Vij urged all departments to hasten development work, highlighting his commitment to accelerated regional progress.

