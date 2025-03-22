Left Menu

Parisians Decide Fate of City's 'Garden Streets' Initiative

Parisians are voting on pedestrianising 500 more streets, reflecting a broader initiative to reduce car use and enhance air quality. If approved, the referendum will continue the trend of reclaiming public spaces for greenery and pedestrian traffic, despite challenges faced by suburban residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:38 IST
Parisians Decide Fate of City's 'Garden Streets' Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Parisians head to the polls on Sunday to determine whether 500 additional streets should be transformed into pedestrian-friendly zones. This push by the left-leaning town hall aims to reduce car usage and improve air quality in the city, following similar measures in recent years.

In the past, Paris has successfully implemented policies such as banning e-scooters and increasing parking fees for large SUVs. According to Deputy Mayor Patrick Bloche, the initiative will help create 'green lungs' within neighborhoods to promote healthier living environments for residents.

Despite these efforts, Paris still lags behind other European cities in green infrastructure, critics argue. However, if approved, the pedestrianisation plan would bring the total 'garden streets' to nearly 700, covering over one-tenth of the city's streets. Opponents emphasize that such changes could pose challenges for commuters from outer suburbs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025