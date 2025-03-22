Parisians Decide Fate of City's 'Garden Streets' Initiative

Parisians head to the polls on Sunday to determine whether 500 additional streets should be transformed into pedestrian-friendly zones. This push by the left-leaning town hall aims to reduce car usage and improve air quality in the city, following similar measures in recent years.

In the past, Paris has successfully implemented policies such as banning e-scooters and increasing parking fees for large SUVs. According to Deputy Mayor Patrick Bloche, the initiative will help create 'green lungs' within neighborhoods to promote healthier living environments for residents.

Despite these efforts, Paris still lags behind other European cities in green infrastructure, critics argue. However, if approved, the pedestrianisation plan would bring the total 'garden streets' to nearly 700, covering over one-tenth of the city's streets. Opponents emphasize that such changes could pose challenges for commuters from outer suburbs.

(With inputs from agencies.)