Tragic Accident: Woman Dies in Storm-Related Mishap

A 40-year-old woman named Sangeeta died in a storm-related accident in Amapur Amela village. She was harvesting crops with her husband when a tin shed flew away during a storm, causing bricks to fall on her. Officials including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and police arrived at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman, Sangeeta, tragically lost her life during a storm in Amapur Amela village while busy filling mustard crops into sacks.

The storm, which occurred on Saturday, caused the tin shed she was working under to collapse. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Durgesh Yadav reported that the forceful winds led to the tin flying away, prompting bricks placed on top to fall on Sangeeta.

The incident resulted in her immediate death. Authorities, including the Naib Tehsildar and local police, have since arrived at the site to further investigate the incident and assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

