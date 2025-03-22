Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

A month into the partial collapse of the SLBC tunnel, rescue teams are tirelessly searching for seven individuals trapped inside under harsh conditions. The workers cope with muck, water seepage, and debris from the damaged Tunnel Boring Machine.

Backed by a Rs five crore fund from the Telangana government, the rescue effort has mobilized more than 400 workers. Safety remains paramount, ensuring rescuers' lives are not endangered during the operation.

The multi-agency operation utilizes sophisticated tools and techniques, including thermal cutters, excavators, and cadaver dogs, while personnel strive to locate any signs of life amidst the debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)