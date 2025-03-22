Left Menu

Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

A month after the partial collapse of the SLBC tunnel, rescue teams continue to search for seven trapped individuals amid challenging conditions. The Telangana government has allocated Rs five crore for the operation's expenses, with more than 400 workers involved daily in the extensive effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:04 IST
Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in SLBC Tunnel Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A month into the partial collapse of the SLBC tunnel, rescue teams are tirelessly searching for seven individuals trapped inside under harsh conditions. The workers cope with muck, water seepage, and debris from the damaged Tunnel Boring Machine.

Backed by a Rs five crore fund from the Telangana government, the rescue effort has mobilized more than 400 workers. Safety remains paramount, ensuring rescuers' lives are not endangered during the operation.

The multi-agency operation utilizes sophisticated tools and techniques, including thermal cutters, excavators, and cadaver dogs, while personnel strive to locate any signs of life amidst the debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025