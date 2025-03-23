Tragic Collision Claims Lives on Srinagar-Sonamarg Road

A devastating accident unfolded on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Ganderbal district, claiming the lives of three tourists from Maharashtra and their local driver. Additionally, 17 individuals sustained injuries when a bus and a taxi collided at Gund, officials confirmed.

The crash caused significant damage to both vehicles involved. As authorities provide ongoing medical treatment to the injured, the deceased have been identified as Leshia Ashish, Nikki Ashish, and Hetal Ashish. The local driver, Faheem Ahmad, also perished in the accident.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering condolences and underscoring their support for the bereaved families and the injured. The government assures all possible assistance will be rendered.

(With inputs from agencies.)