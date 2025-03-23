Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives on Srinagar-Sonamarg Road

A tragic accident on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road resulted in the deaths of three tourists and their local driver, and left 17 others injured. The collision between a bus and a taxi occurred in the Ganderbal district. Local authorities and leaders have extended their condolences to the families affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:21 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives on Srinagar-Sonamarg Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident unfolded on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Ganderbal district, claiming the lives of three tourists from Maharashtra and their local driver. Additionally, 17 individuals sustained injuries when a bus and a taxi collided at Gund, officials confirmed.

The crash caused significant damage to both vehicles involved. As authorities provide ongoing medical treatment to the injured, the deceased have been identified as Leshia Ashish, Nikki Ashish, and Hetal Ashish. The local driver, Faheem Ahmad, also perished in the accident.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering condolences and underscoring their support for the bereaved families and the injured. The government assures all possible assistance will be rendered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025