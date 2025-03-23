Swiss Scientists Race to Preserve Alps' Largest Glacier Amidst Rapid Ice Loss
Swiss scientists are working to save the largest glacier in the Alps, despite accelerating ice loss. They believe some preservation is possible if global warming is limited to below two degrees Celsius. A UN report highlights unprecedented glacial mass losses globally in the past three years.
Swiss scientists are urgently attempting to preserve the largest glacier in the Alps, despite the accelerated pace of ice loss. A new report released on Friday details the alarming rate at which glaciers are disappearing globally, emphasizing the dire situation.
According to the Swiss researchers, there is still hope of partially saving the massive glacier, provided that global warming is effectively capped below the critical threshold of two degrees Celsius. Even with such measures, however, a significant amount of ice loss remains unavoidable.
The United Nations has documented the most rapid glacial mass loss ever recorded over the past three years, underscoring the critical need for global action to mitigate the effects of climate change and preserve these vital ice reserves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Declines Republican Bid to Block Climate Change Lawsuits
Climate Change Impact: Space Junk Increasing in Earth's Orbit Due to Greenhouse Effect
Supreme Court Denies Republican States' Bid to Block Climate Change Lawsuits
Global Warming Alarm: IPCC Chair Warns of Faster-than-Expected Climate Change Impacts
World in a worse situation than three years ago because of inaction on climate change: IPCC chief Jim Skea to PTI.