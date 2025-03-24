Left Menu

Blaze in Thane: Electricity Meters Damaged, Residents Safe

A fire erupted in the electrical meter room of an eight-storey building in Thane, Maharashtra, damaging 64 electricity meters. Emergency teams quickly contained the blaze, preventing harm to 56 residential units and shops. No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway to discover the fire's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in an eight-storey building in Thane, Maharashtra, on Monday morning, damaging 64 electricity meters, officials said. The incident, which occurred at Chintamani Heights near Kalwa, was reported at 6.33 am, with no injuries recorded.

Emergency response teams, including Kalwa police, a private power company, the fire brigade, and the regional disaster management cell, swiftly responded to the blaze. A rescue vehicle and fire engine were dispatched to manage the situation, containing the fire to the meter room and safeguarding 56 residential units and seven shops on the building's ground floor.

The fire was completely extinguished by 7.02 am, with an ongoing investigation to determine the cause. Officials have urged residents to ensure regular maintenance of electric meters to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

