EON Free Zone II Secures Prestigious LEED Platinum Certification

Panchshil Realty's EON Free Zone II in Kharadi has been awarded the coveted LEED Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance v4.1 Platinum Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This honor highlights the site's dedication to maintaining the highest global standards in environmental responsibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to this notable accomplishment, EON Free Zone II also holds a LEED Gold certification for Core & Shell development, reinforcing Panchshil Realty's long-standing commitment to sustainable design. The development achieved an impressive score of 83 out of 100, thanks to various initiatives like sourcing 90% of its energy from renewable sources, optimizing water use, and enhancing indoor environmental quality.

Meenal Bhatty, Head-ESG of Panchshil Realty, remarked that sustainability is integral to their mission. This latest certification underscores their dedication to developing high-performance, environmentally responsible workspaces. Panchshil Realty is paving the way for sustainability-led urban development, setting a benchmark in the real estate sector.

