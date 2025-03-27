Delhi Scorching Heat and Poor Air Quality Persist
Delhi experienced a high temperature of 36.4°C, exceeding the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was also above average. Strong winds are forecasted for Friday. The air quality is poor, with an AQI of 263, indicating pollution issues in the city according to the CPCB's scale.
- Country:
- India
Delhi witnessed soaring temperatures on Thursday, with the mercury hitting a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, significantly above the seasonal norm. Residents experienced a warm day as minimum temperatures also rose above usual levels, recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.
Officials have alerted the public to expect strong surface winds throughout Friday, which may provide slight relief from the heat. However, the situation remains concerning as relative humidity was marked at a low 27 percent by the evening, suggesting a dry atmosphere.
Adding to Delhi's weather woes, the air quality was categorized as poor with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 263, as measured by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The board's guidelines classify air quality from 201 to 300 as poor, emphasizing Delhi's ongoing battle with pollution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- temperature
- heat
- weather
- IMD
- wind
- humidity
- air quality
- CPCB
- AQI
ALSO READ
Datta Power Infra Joins Forces with SJVN for Landmark Wind Energy Project
Lakshya Sen's Quarter-Final Exit: Indian Hopes Dwindle at All-England Open 2025
Odisha Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave: IMD Issues Alerts
Canada's SailGP Triumph: A Wind-whipped Victory in LA
Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Hopes Dwindle Amid Renewed Airstrikes