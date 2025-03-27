Delhi Scorching Heat and Poor Air Quality Persist

Delhi witnessed soaring temperatures on Thursday, with the mercury hitting a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, significantly above the seasonal norm. Residents experienced a warm day as minimum temperatures also rose above usual levels, recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

Officials have alerted the public to expect strong surface winds throughout Friday, which may provide slight relief from the heat. However, the situation remains concerning as relative humidity was marked at a low 27 percent by the evening, suggesting a dry atmosphere.

Adding to Delhi's weather woes, the air quality was categorized as poor with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 263, as measured by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The board's guidelines classify air quality from 201 to 300 as poor, emphasizing Delhi's ongoing battle with pollution.

